Gainers

Ventyx Biosciences VTYX shares moved upwards by 61.0% to $37.18 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 12.9 million shares is 4790.0% of Ventyx Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Losers

Akari Therapeutics AKTX stock decreased by 26.0% to $0.77 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 644.7K, which is 981.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.

stock declined by 12.96% to $0.17. Trading volume for AnPac Bio-Medical Science's stock is 649.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 24.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. AN2 Therapeutics ANTX stock decreased by 12.92% to $8.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.