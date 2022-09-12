ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 1:57 PM | 3 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Ventyx Biosciences VTYX shares moved upwards by 61.0% to $37.18 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 12.9 million shares is 4790.0% of Ventyx Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Clovis Oncology CLVS stock moved upwards by 33.92% to $1.54. Clovis Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 21.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 175.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $222.5 million.
  • Regulus Therapeutics RGLS shares moved upwards by 27.97% to $2.15. As of 13:30 EST, Regulus Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 40.3 million, which is 13295.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences IDYA stock increased by 27.23% to $11.77. As of 13:30 EST, IDEAYA Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 474.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $462.5 million.
  • Annovis Bio ANVS shares rose 24.83% to $19.1. As of 13:30 EST, Annovis Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 355.2K, which is 458.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.9 million.
  • ImmunityBio IBRX shares increased by 18.1% to $5.48. ImmunityBio's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 175.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Losers

  • Akari Therapeutics AKTX stock decreased by 26.0% to $0.77 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 644.7K, which is 981.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.
  • Entrada Therapeutics TRDA shares decreased by 17.97% to $12.24. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 59.0K shares, making up 65.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $383.9 million.
  • Leap Therapeutics LPTX shares declined by 17.76% to $1.39. Trading volume for Leap Therapeutics's stock is 1.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 285.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.6 million.
  • DICE Therapeutics DICE shares decreased by 13.51% to $19.59. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 446.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $748.5 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock declined by 12.96% to $0.17. Trading volume for AnPac Bio-Medical Science's stock is 649.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 24.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • AN2 Therapeutics ANTX stock decreased by 12.92% to $8.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers