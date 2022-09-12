ñol

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 8:28 AM | 1 min read
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Quhuo QH stock increased by 19.3% to $3.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock moved upwards by 12.86% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.2 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock rose 6.72% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
  • Agrify AGFY shares moved upwards by 6.25% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • Symbotic SYM stock moved upwards by 5.05% to $12.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $666.5 million.

Losers

  • Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock decreased by 10.4% to $3.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
  • OceanPal OP stock declined by 5.95% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • SES AI SES stock decreased by 2.7% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Astrotech ASTC stock fell 2.29% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
  • Applied UV AUVI shares fell 2.28% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers