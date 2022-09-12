Gainers

Quhuo QH stock increased by 19.3% to $3.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock moved upwards by 12.86% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.2 million.

Helbiz HLBZ stock rose 6.72% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.

Agrify AGFY shares moved upwards by 6.25% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

Symbotic SYM stock moved upwards by 5.05% to $12.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $666.5 million.

Losers

Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock decreased by 10.4% to $3.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.

OceanPal OP stock declined by 5.95% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

SES AI SES stock decreased by 2.7% to $5.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Astrotech ASTC stock fell 2.29% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.

Applied UV AUVI shares fell 2.28% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.

