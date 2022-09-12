Gainers
- Faraday Future FFIE stock rose 9.9% to $1.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.0 million.
- Aterian ATER shares rose 9.23% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.9 million.
- Carvana CVNA shares rose 8.92% to $39.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
- Lottery.com LTRY shares increased by 6.98% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
- Meten Holding Gr METX stock rose 5.55% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
- China Liberal Education CLEU stock increased by 5.47% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
Losers
- Tuesday Morning TUEM stock decreased by 17.1% to $0.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
- Torrid Holdings CURV shares fell 7.39% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- MOGU MOGU stock declined by 6.54% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares decreased by 6.13% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Yoshitsu Co TKLF stock fell 4.77% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 million.
- Poshmark POSH shares fell 4.49% to $12.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.1 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
