Gainers

Faraday Future FFIE stock rose 9.9% to $1.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.0 million.

stock rose 9.9% to $1.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.0 million. Aterian ATER shares rose 9.23% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.9 million.

shares rose 9.23% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.9 million. Carvana CVNA shares rose 8.92% to $39.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.

shares rose 8.92% to $39.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. Lottery.com LTRY shares increased by 6.98% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.

shares increased by 6.98% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million. Meten Holding Gr METX stock rose 5.55% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

stock rose 5.55% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. China Liberal Education CLEU stock increased by 5.47% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

Losers

Tuesday Morning TUEM stock decreased by 17.1% to $0.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

stock decreased by 17.1% to $0.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million. Torrid Holdings CURV shares fell 7.39% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

shares fell 7.39% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago. MOGU MOGU stock declined by 6.54% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.

stock declined by 6.54% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares decreased by 6.13% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

shares decreased by 6.13% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million. Yoshitsu Co TKLF stock fell 4.77% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 million.

stock fell 4.77% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 million. Poshmark POSH shares fell 4.49% to $12.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.