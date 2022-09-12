ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 8:29 AM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Faraday Future FFIE stock rose 9.9% to $1.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.0 million.
  • Aterian ATER shares rose 9.23% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.9 million.
  • Carvana CVNA shares rose 8.92% to $39.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares increased by 6.98% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX stock rose 5.55% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU stock increased by 5.47% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

Losers

  • Tuesday Morning TUEM stock decreased by 17.1% to $0.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
  • Torrid Holdings CURV shares fell 7.39% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $623.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • MOGU MOGU stock declined by 6.54% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares decreased by 6.13% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Yoshitsu Co TKLF stock fell 4.77% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.0 million.
  • Poshmark POSH shares fell 4.49% to $12.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

