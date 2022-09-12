Gainers

Sobr Safe SOBR stock moved upwards by 10.1% to $1.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

Optical Cable OCC shares moved upwards by 9.37% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Lesaka Technologies LSAK shares moved upwards by 9.28% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $334.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Argo Blockchain ARBK stock moved upwards by 7.82% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.6 million.

Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares rose 7.22% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $265.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Fidelity National Info FIS shares moved upwards by 6.59% to $97.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 billion.

Losers

ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX stock decreased by 5.4% to $3.89 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $458.9 million.

Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 4.21% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock fell 2.45% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.

GreenBox POS GBOX shares fell 2.42% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.

NAPCO Security Techs NSSC stock decreased by 2.36% to $30.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.