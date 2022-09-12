ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 8:29 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Sobr Safe SOBR stock moved upwards by 10.1% to $1.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • Optical Cable OCC shares moved upwards by 9.37% to $4.55. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Lesaka Technologies LSAK shares moved upwards by 9.28% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $334.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock moved upwards by 7.82% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.6 million.
  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares rose 7.22% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $265.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Fidelity National Info FIS shares moved upwards by 6.59% to $97.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 billion.

Losers

  • ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX stock decreased by 5.4% to $3.89 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $458.9 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 4.21% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock fell 2.45% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX shares fell 2.42% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
  • NAPCO Security Techs NSSC stock decreased by 2.36% to $30.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Knowles KN shares fell 2.27% to $13.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers