12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 9, 2022 8:18 AM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Quotient QTNT shares moved upwards by 18.1% to $0.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
  • Spruce Biosciences SPRB stock increased by 12.56% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares moved upwards by 12.25% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $374.1 million.
  • Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock moved upwards by 10.67% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA stock rose 8.79% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
  • Annovis Bio ANVS stock rose 8.44% to $13.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.9 million.

Losers

  • Allakos ALLK stock fell 19.2% to $3.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.6 million.
  • Immunic IMUX shares decreased by 15.37% to $3.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.5 million.
  • Akili AKLI stock declined by 7.83% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $351.8 million.
  • BioVie BIVI stock fell 7.6% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $80.1 million.
  • BioCardia BCDA shares fell 5.41% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • Bright Green BGXX stock fell 5.06% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

