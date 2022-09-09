Gainers

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock moved upwards by 19.5% to $1.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $248.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 19.5% to $1.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $248.6 million. Quest Resource Holding QRHC stock rose 8.84% to $8.98. The company's market cap stands at $171.6 million.

stock rose 8.84% to $8.98. The company's market cap stands at $171.6 million. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock rose 7.54% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.0 million.

stock rose 7.54% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.0 million. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock increased by 6.34% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.5 million.

stock increased by 6.34% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.5 million. SOS SOS stock rose 5.85% to $5.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.

stock rose 5.85% to $5.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million. Singularity Future SGLY shares increased by 4.76% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.

Losers

Ideanomics IDEX shares declined by 8.0% to $0.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

shares declined by 8.0% to $0.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Nocera NCRA stock fell 6.89% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.

stock fell 6.89% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million. Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares fell 5.8% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

shares fell 5.8% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. LiqTech Intl LIQT shares fell 5.4% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.

shares fell 5.4% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million. TPI Composites TPIC shares decreased by 5.05% to $17.9. The company's market cap stands at $667.3 million.

shares decreased by 5.05% to $17.9. The company's market cap stands at $667.3 million. ShiftPixy PIXY stock fell 4.78% to $29.52. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.