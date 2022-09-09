ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 9, 2022 8:19 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock moved upwards by 19.5% to $1.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $248.6 million.
  • Quest Resource Holding QRHC stock rose 8.84% to $8.98. The company's market cap stands at $171.6 million.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock rose 7.54% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.0 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock increased by 6.34% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.5 million.
  • SOS SOS stock rose 5.85% to $5.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
  • Singularity Future SGLY shares increased by 4.76% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.

Losers

  • Ideanomics IDEX shares declined by 8.0% to $0.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Nocera NCRA stock fell 6.89% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
  • Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares fell 5.8% to $26.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • LiqTech Intl LIQT shares fell 5.4% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
  • TPI Composites TPIC shares decreased by 5.05% to $17.9. The company's market cap stands at $667.3 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock fell 4.78% to $29.52. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers