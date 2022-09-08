Gainers

Revance Therapeutics RVNC shares increased by 15.3% to $24.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock rose 14.28% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.

Idera Pharmaceuticals IDRA shares moved upwards by 13.59% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock increased by 13.21% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS shares increased by 13.2% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC shares moved upwards by 13.04% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.3 million.

Losers

Chembio Diagnostics CEMI stock fell 15.4% to $0.53 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

Biophytis BPTS stock declined by 11.72% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

Nanobiotix NBTX stock fell 10.49% to $3.84. The company's market cap stands at $133.9 million.

BioVie BIVI stock declined by 8.04% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $81.8 million.

Apexigen APGN shares declined by 7.15% to $7.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.5 million.

Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock declined by 7.0% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.