12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 8:37 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Revance Therapeutics RVNC shares increased by 15.3% to $24.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock rose 14.28% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals IDRA shares moved upwards by 13.59% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock increased by 13.21% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS shares increased by 13.2% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC shares moved upwards by 13.04% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.3 million.

Losers

  • Chembio Diagnostics CEMI stock fell 15.4% to $0.53 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
  • Biophytis BPTS stock declined by 11.72% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
  • Nanobiotix NBTX stock fell 10.49% to $3.84. The company's market cap stands at $133.9 million.
  • BioVie BIVI stock declined by 8.04% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $81.8 million.
  • Apexigen APGN shares declined by 7.15% to $7.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.5 million.
  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock declined by 7.0% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

