Gainers

ShiftPixy PIXY stock rose 48.0% to $16.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

Singularity Future SGLY shares rose 8.46% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $73.1 million.

Pyxis Tankers PXS stock moved upwards by 6.05% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.

Ideanomics IDEX shares moved upwards by 5.44% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $286.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Nuvve Holding NVVE stock moved upwards by 4.5% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $57.0 million.

Nocera NCRA shares increased by 4.36% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

Losers

Skillsoft SKIL stock declined by 10.8% to $2.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $393.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

HyreCar HYRE stock decreased by 8.03% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.

Addentax Group ATXG stock fell 7.11% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.7 million.

Byrna Technologies BYRN shares fell 6.78% to $7.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.3 million.

Sunrise New Energy EPOW shares decreased by 5.35% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $78.2 million.

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN shares fell 4.41% to $23.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $437.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.