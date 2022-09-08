Gainers

Asana ASAN stock moved upwards by 22.6% to $23.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock increased by 7.62% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

WeTrade Group WETG stock increased by 7.57% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.9 million.

Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN stock increased by 6.03% to $22.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Infobird Co IFBD shares moved upwards by 5.88% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.

Glimpse Group VRAR shares rose 5.69% to $6.28. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million.

Losers

Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock declined by 9.3% to $1.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN stock decreased by 7.58% to $18.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Verint Systems VRNT shares fell 5.33% to $43.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Canadian Solar CSIQ stock fell 3.94% to $45.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Daqo New Energy DQ stock fell 3.75% to $66.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.

Ouster OUST shares decreased by 3.5% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $250.7 million.

