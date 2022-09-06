Gainers

Metacrine MTCR shares rose 13.8% to $0.54 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.0 million shares come close, making up 948.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock rose 12.6% to $0.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 64.1K, accounting for 24.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock increased by 10.39% to $1.38. Trading volume for this security closed at 188.7K, accounting for 20.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.6 million.

Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares increased by 8.62% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $120.0 million.

Tyme Technologies TYME stock rose 8.22% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.

Eledon Pharma ELDN shares rose 8.17% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $54.0 million.

Losers

Immuneering IMRX stock decreased by 11.6% to $7.31 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $192.9 million.

Apexigen APGN stock decreased by 8.68% to $6.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.7 million.

First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares declined by 7.11% to $3.92. This security traded at a volume of 2.8 million shares come close, making up 1533.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

ATI Physical Therapy ATIP stock declined by 6.62% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $186.4 million.

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares fell 6.13% to $0.92. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.4 million shares, which is 903.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.1 million.

Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares declined by 5.93% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

