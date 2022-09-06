Gainers

Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares rose 25.6% to $1.03 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.1 million, which is 895.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.

Losers

Creatd CRTD shares decreased by 36.8% to $0.24 during Tuesday's regular session. Creatd's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 366.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

stock declined by 13.7% to $1.55. Onfolio Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 344.5K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 24.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. Getty Images Holdings GETY shares decreased by 11.44% to $13.17. Trading volume for Getty Images Holdings's stock is 220.5K as of 13:31 EST. This is 19.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.

