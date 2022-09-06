ñol

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 1:43 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares rose 25.6% to $1.03 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.1 million, which is 895.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
  • Innovid CTV stock rose 13.37% to $4.07. Innovid's stock is trading at a volume of 586.4K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 166.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $539.0 million.
  • Golden Matrix Group GMGI shares moved upwards by 10.72% to $4.0. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 68.5K, which is 141.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $112.3 million.
  • Manchester United MANU shares increased by 8.5% to $14.62. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.0 million, which is 174.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Bandwidth BAND stock increased by 8.14% to $15.54. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 219.4K, which is 43.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $393.2 million.
  • Ucloudlink Group UCL stock rose 7.75% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

Losers

  • Creatd CRTD shares decreased by 36.8% to $0.24 during Tuesday's regular session. Creatd's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 366.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares declined by 31.11% to $19.57.
  • FaZe Holdings FAZE shares decreased by 21.4% to $13.7. Trading volume for FaZe Holdings's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 47.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $993.3 million.
  • Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares fell 18.52% to $2.75. Trading volume for Mobile Global Esports's stock is 389.7K as of 13:31 EST. This is 5.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million.
  • Onfolio Holdings ONFO stock declined by 13.7% to $1.55. Onfolio Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 344.5K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 24.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
  • Getty Images Holdings GETY shares decreased by 11.44% to $13.17. Trading volume for Getty Images Holdings's stock is 220.5K as of 13:31 EST. This is 19.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

