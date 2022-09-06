Gainers

Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares increased by 134.6% to $1.71 during Tuesday's regular session. Spero Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 34.7 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 12229.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.

Galera Therapeutics GRTX shares increased by 20.26% to $1.55. As of 13:31 EST, Galera Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 259.2K, which is 350.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.

Losers

Allena Pharma ALNA stock fell 42.7% to $0.06 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 37.8 million shares, making up 146.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

bioAffinity Technologies BIAF shares declined by 18.3% to $5.76. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 19.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

