12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 1:43 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares increased by 134.6% to $1.71 during Tuesday's regular session. Spero Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 34.7 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 12229.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares rose 71.43% to $25.54. Trading volume for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals's stock is 11.3 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 577.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $339.3 million.
  • IVERIC bio ISEE stock increased by 56.67% to $14.79. As of 13:31 EST, IVERIC bio's stock is trading at a volume of 100.3 million, which is 4792.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock increased by 42.76% to $4.54. The current volume of 23.5 million shares is 12445.9% of First Wave BioPharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
  • Nutex Health NUTX stock rose 27.61% to $3.05. The current volume of 10.3 million shares is 812.7% of Nutex Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Galera Therapeutics GRTX shares increased by 20.26% to $1.55. As of 13:31 EST, Galera Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 259.2K, which is 350.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.

Losers

  • Allena Pharma ALNA stock fell 42.7% to $0.06 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 37.8 million shares, making up 146.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • POINT Biopharma Global PNT shares fell 32.05% to $6.96. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 284.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $627.1 million.
  • ProKidney PROK shares decreased by 30.5% to $7.09. ProKidney's stock is trading at a volume of 147.6K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 284.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $436.3 million.
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals EIGR stock decreased by 30.12% to $5.97. The current volume of 886.4K shares is 283.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $262.7 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD TXMD shares decreased by 20.93% to $8.05. The current volume of 192.4K shares is 23.0% of TherapeuticsMD's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million.
  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF shares declined by 18.3% to $5.76. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 19.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

