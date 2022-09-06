ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 8:15 AM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • IVERIC bio ISEE stock increased by 35.7% to $12.81 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Organovo Holdings ONVO stock increased by 20.99% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares rose 18.86% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares increased by 16.53% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares increased by 15.62% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $96.6 million.
  • GlycoMimetics GLYC stock increased by 15.58% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.

Losers

  • Allena Pharma ALNA shares declined by 23.6% to $0.08 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares decreased by 13.76% to $12.85. The company's market cap stands at $170.6 million.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares decreased by 9.22% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock fell 8.71% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Bright Green BGXX shares decreased by 8.67% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.9 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock decreased by 7.77% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

