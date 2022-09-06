Gainers

ChannelAdvisor ECOM stock moved upwards by 54.3% to $22.68 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $651.5 million.

Sonim Technologies SONM stock increased by 15.61% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares rose 9.81% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.

Dynatrace DT shares rose 5.3% to $38.7. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 billion.

Digital Ally DGLY shares increased by 5.05% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.

Safe-T Gr SFET shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Cloopen Group Holding RAAS stock decreased by 7.3% to $1.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $167.6 million.

Quantum Computing QUBT shares decreased by 6.76% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.5 million.

CalAmp CAMP stock decreased by 5.69% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $185.8 million.

ALFI ALF stock declined by 5.27% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

My Size MYSZ stock decreased by 5.05% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

SoundHound AI SOUN shares decreased by 4.84% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $620.3 million.

