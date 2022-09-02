Gainers

Fluence Energy FLNC shares rose 6.7% to $19.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

CBAK Energy Tech CBAT shares rose 6.51% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $123.6 million.

Archer Aviation ACHR stock moved upwards by 5.49% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $881.6 million.

SOS SOS shares rose 5.04% to $6.04. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.

Quhuo QH shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock increased by 4.66% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $98.1 million.

Losers

Addentax Group ATXG stock fell 12.0% to $26.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $688.5 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock decreased by 11.09% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Pitney Bowes PBI stock decreased by 9.86% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.5 million.

Helbiz HLBZ stock fell 5.73% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.

Planet Labs PL stock decreased by 3.97% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares decreased by 3.33% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $353.5 million.

