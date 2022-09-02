ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 2, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Fluence Energy FLNC shares rose 6.7% to $19.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • CBAK Energy Tech CBAT shares rose 6.51% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $123.6 million.
  • Archer Aviation ACHR stock moved upwards by 5.49% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $881.6 million.
  • SOS SOS shares rose 5.04% to $6.04. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
  • Quhuo QH shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock increased by 4.66% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $98.1 million.

Losers

  • Addentax Group ATXG stock fell 12.0% to $26.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $688.5 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock decreased by 11.09% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • Pitney Bowes PBI stock decreased by 9.86% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.5 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock fell 5.73% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
  • Planet Labs PL stock decreased by 3.97% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares decreased by 3.33% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $353.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers