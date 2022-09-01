ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 2:09 PM | 3 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Twin Disc TWIN shares rose 22.9% to $11.43 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Quest Resource Holding QRHC shares moved upwards by 12.4% to $7.07. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 90.8K shares, making up 238.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.1 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ATIF stock moved upwards by 8.02% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Quhuo QH shares increased by 7.51% to $3.72. Trading volume for Quhuo's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 655.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • 374Water SCWO stock rose 7.08% to $4.23. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 94.4K, which is 129.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.8 million.
  • P & F Industries PFIN shares moved upwards by 5.9% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

Losers

  • Addentax Group ATXG stock declined by 93.4% to $43.15 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 130.9K, which is 25.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • China Index Holdings CIH shares fell 13.76% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.4 million.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC stock decreased by 13.74% to $17.21. Trading volume for Fluence Energy's stock is 874.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock decreased by 13.12% to $0.7. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 85.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.2 million.
  • Enovix ENVX shares decreased by 11.85% to $19.5. As of 13:30 EST, Enovix's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million, which is 129.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Stem STEM stock fell 11.14% to $13.97. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 75.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers