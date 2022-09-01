Gainers

Twin Disc TWIN shares rose 22.9% to $11.43 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Quest Resource Holding QRHC shares moved upwards by 12.4% to $7.07. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 90.8K shares, making up 238.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.1 million.

ATIF Holdings ATIF stock moved upwards by 8.02% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Quhuo QH shares increased by 7.51% to $3.72. Trading volume for Quhuo's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 655.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

374Water SCWO stock rose 7.08% to $4.23. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 94.4K, which is 129.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.8 million.

stock rose 7.08% to $4.23. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 94.4K, which is 129.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.8 million. P & F Industries PFIN shares moved upwards by 5.9% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

Losers

Addentax Group ATXG stock declined by 93.4% to $43.15 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 130.9K, which is 25.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

China Index Holdings CIH shares fell 13.76% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.4 million.

Fluence Energy FLNC stock decreased by 13.74% to $17.21. Trading volume for Fluence Energy's stock is 874.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock decreased by 13.12% to $0.7. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 85.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.2 million.

Enovix ENVX shares decreased by 11.85% to $19.5. As of 13:30 EST, Enovix's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million, which is 129.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

Stem STEM stock fell 11.14% to $13.97. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 75.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

