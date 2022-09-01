ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 8:14 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Bright Green BGXX shares rose 32.6% to $1.83 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.4 million.
  • Biote BTMD shares increased by 24.54% to $5.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
  • Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares moved upwards by 18.64% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
  • Cue Biopharma CUE shares rose 13.22% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $117.7 million.
  • Rockwell Medical RMTI stock increased by 10.49% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
  • Liquidia LQDA stock increased by 9.18% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.4 million.

Losers

  • AnaptysBio ANAB shares decreased by 17.4% to $19.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $541.9 million.
  • HCW Biologics HCWB shares fell 17.14% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN shares declined by 13.99% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares fell 13.48% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Veeva Sys VEEV shares decreased by 12.45% to $174.51. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nuwellis NUWE stock decreased by 12.33% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

