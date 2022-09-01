Gainers

Bright Green BGXX shares rose 32.6% to $1.83 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.4 million.

Losers

AnaptysBio ANAB shares decreased by 17.4% to $19.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $541.9 million.

shares decreased by 12.45% to $174.51. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Nuwellis NUWE stock decreased by 12.33% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.