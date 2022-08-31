Gainers

Elys Game Technology ELYS stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $0.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 8.1% to $0.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares rose 7.29% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million.

shares rose 7.29% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million. Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK shares moved upwards by 5.21% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.21% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million. Meta Data AIU stock increased by 5.1% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

stock increased by 5.1% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million. Lovesac LOVE shares increased by 4.53% to $32.25. The company's market cap stands at $487.7 million.

shares increased by 4.53% to $32.25. The company's market cap stands at $487.7 million. REE Automotive REE stock rose 4.42% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $283.8 million.

Losers

Secoo Holding SECO shares decreased by 8.1% to $0.27 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.5K shares, which is 13.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.

shares decreased by 8.1% to $0.27 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.5K shares, which is 13.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million. Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock decreased by 4.38% to $32.34. The company's market cap stands at $593.6 million.

stock decreased by 4.38% to $32.34. The company's market cap stands at $593.6 million. Culp CULP stock fell 4.35% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock fell 4.35% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Polestar Automotive PSNY stock decreased by 4.22% to $7.49. Polestar Automotive's trading volume hit 99.3K shares by close, accounting for 3.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion.

stock decreased by 4.22% to $7.49. Polestar Automotive's trading volume hit 99.3K shares by close, accounting for 3.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion. Wag Group PET shares decreased by 4.0% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.