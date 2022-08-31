ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 2:01 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Esports Entertainment GMBLP stock increased by 27.1% to $3.69 during Wednesday's regular session.
  • Hour Loop HOUR stock moved upwards by 16.93% to $4.42. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.2 million shares, making up 6521.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.8 million.
  • Onion Global OG shares increased by 13.64% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $58.8 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 12.98% to $0.69. Cazoo Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 32.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $527.0 million.
  • Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares rose 11.53% to $2.52. Barnes & Noble Education's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 223.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock rose 10.0% to $0.26. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 36.0% of Waitr Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.

Losers

  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock fell 22.0% to $9.45 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is trading at a volume of 67.1 million, which is 167.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $755.5 million.
  • Express EXPR stock fell 19.02% to $1.55. Trading volume for Express's stock is 8.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 307.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock decreased by 16.56% to $5.4. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 10.8 million, which is 135.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.9 million.
  • Weber WEBR stock fell 14.03% to $7.05. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares, making up 273.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $374.1 million.
  • JOANN JOAN stock decreased by 10.57% to $7.11. Trading volume for JOANN's stock is 240.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 98.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.1 million.
  • Elite Education Group Intl EEIQ stock decreased by 10.39% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

