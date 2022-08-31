ñol

Why Western Digital Shares Are Falling

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
August 31, 2022 11:35 AM | 1 min read

Western Digital Corp WDC shares are trading lower by 2.14% to $42.43 Wednesday morning after Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX lowered its guidance.

What Happened?

Seagate slashed its outlook for the fiscal first quarter ending September 30, 2022, against a worsening macroeconomic backdrop. Seagate now expects fiscal first-quarter revenue of $2.1 billion plus or minus $100 million, down from the previous guidance of $2.5 billion plus or minus $150 million, and the consensus of $2.52 billion.

Seagate cut its production output and expenses and moderated fiscal 2023 capital investments... Read More

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are On The Move Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Western Digital has a 52-week high of $69.36 and a 52-week low of $41.63.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

