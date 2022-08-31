ñol

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 8:07 AM | 1 min read
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • ATIF Holdings ATIF shares rose 11.4% to $2.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock rose 6.76% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock increased by 6.38% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $753.7 million.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares increased by 6.24% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY shares increased by 6.06% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.9 million.
  • ESS Tech GWH shares moved upwards by 4.83% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $631.4 million.

Losers

  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares declined by 9.0% to $0.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock fell 5.45% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Limbach Holdings LMB shares decreased by 4.99% to $7.43. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million.
  • Embraer ERJ shares declined by 4.94% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

