Gainers

ATIF Holdings ATIF shares rose 11.4% to $2.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

shares rose 11.4% to $2.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million. Helbiz HLBZ stock rose 6.76% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.

stock rose 6.76% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million. Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock increased by 6.38% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $753.7 million.

stock increased by 6.38% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $753.7 million. JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares increased by 6.24% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.

shares increased by 6.24% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million. BlackSky Technology BKSY shares increased by 6.06% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.9 million.

shares increased by 6.06% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.9 million. ESS Tech GWH shares moved upwards by 4.83% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $631.4 million.

Losers

Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares declined by 9.0% to $0.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

shares declined by 9.0% to $0.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. ShiftPixy PIXY stock fell 5.45% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

stock fell 5.45% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million. Limbach Holdings LMB shares decreased by 4.99% to $7.43. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million.

shares decreased by 4.99% to $7.43. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million. Embraer ERJ shares declined by 4.94% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.