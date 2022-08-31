Gainers
- ATIF Holdings ATIF shares rose 11.4% to $2.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- Helbiz HLBZ stock rose 6.76% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock increased by 6.38% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $753.7 million.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares increased by 6.24% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
- BlackSky Technology BKSY shares increased by 6.06% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.9 million.
- ESS Tech GWH shares moved upwards by 4.83% to $4.12. The company's market cap stands at $631.4 million.
Losers
- Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares declined by 9.0% to $0.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- ShiftPixy PIXY stock fell 5.45% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Limbach Holdings LMB shares decreased by 4.99% to $7.43. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million.
- Embraer ERJ shares declined by 4.94% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.