What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
August 30, 2022 12:15 PM | 1 min read
What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower by 2.73% to $14.63 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Also, traders and investors are watching for the company's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday's after-hours session.

According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint Holdings is expected to report revenue of $103.97 million. The company last quarter reported revenue of $81.63 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $75.72 million by 7.81%.

See Also: If You Invested $100 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ChargePoint Holdings has a 52-week high of $28.72 and a 52-week low of $8.50.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas