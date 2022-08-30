ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower by 2.73% to $14.63 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Also, traders and investors are watching for the company's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday's after-hours session.

According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint Holdings is expected to report revenue of $103.97 million. The company last quarter reported revenue of $81.63 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $75.72 million by 7.81%.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ChargePoint Holdings has a 52-week high of $28.72 and a 52-week low of $8.50.