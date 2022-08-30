Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading lower by 7.08% to $15.02 Tuesday morning after the company filed for a mixed-securities shelf offering of up to $8 billion.

What Else?

Lucid's capital raises could include common stock, preferred stock (including depositary shares), warrants, debt securities (including convertible debt), purchase contracts, and units.

Electric vehicle startups that promised to disrupt the automotive industry now struggle to control costs and cash burn to bring vehicles to market amid component crisis and rising raw material prices, Reuters reports... Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lucid has a 52-week high of $57.75 and a 52-week low of $13.25.