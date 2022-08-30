11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares increased by 9.6% to $3.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.

shares increased by 9.6% to $3.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million. Quhuo QH shares rose 9.58% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.

shares rose 9.58% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million. Redwire RDW stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $189.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $189.7 million. Tritium DCFC DCFC shares rose 8.04% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

shares rose 8.04% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares increased by 7.66% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

shares increased by 7.66% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. Beam Glb BEEM shares increased by 6.12% to $15.25. The company's market cap stands at $153.7 million.

Losers

Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock declined by 18.8% to $4.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

stock declined by 18.8% to $4.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock decreased by 4.84% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.8 million.

stock decreased by 4.84% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.8 million. Golden Ocean Group GOGL shares fell 4.1% to $9.83. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

shares fell 4.1% to $9.83. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Aqua Metals AQMS shares decreased by 3.16% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.7 million.

shares decreased by 3.16% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.7 million. Ideanomics IDEX stock decreased by 3.12% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $306.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.