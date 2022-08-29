12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock moved upwards by 72.5% to $2.64 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 19.2 million, which is 3524.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.
- Sonendo SONX shares increased by 30.77% to $1.2. The current volume of 635.2K shares is 591.4% of Sonendo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
- BioVie BIVI shares moved upwards by 19.43% to $3.2. BioVie's stock is trading at a volume of 140.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 247.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.6 million.
- PolarityTE PTE stock rose 17.54% to $1.12. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 825.2K, which is 395.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Minerva Neurosciences NERV stock rose 14.52% to $11.83. The current volume of 53.5 million shares is 1502.1% of Minerva Neurosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $63.1 million.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares moved upwards by 14.52% to $1.0. Trading volume for Plus Therapeutics's stock is 5.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 139.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
Losers
- Absci ABSI stock declined by 14.7% to $3.56 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 229.5K shares, making up 36.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.9 million.
- Akoya Biosciences AKYA shares decreased by 14.15% to $11.96. The company's market cap stands at $453.1 million.
- Baudax Bio BXRX shares decreased by 13.27% to $0.56. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 274.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU shares fell 13.11% to $0.23. Trading volume for Aytu BioPharma's stock is 4.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 388.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Humanigen HGEN shares declined by 12.41% to $0.25. Humanigen's stock is trading at a volume of 10.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 118.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX shares fell 12.05% to $0.4. Trading volume for Nymox Pharmaceutical's stock is 58.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 15.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.