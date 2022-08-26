12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Micro Focus Intl MFGP shares rose 93.8% to $6.07 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares, making up 1366.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- OLB Gr OLB stock increased by 45.45% to $1.76. OLB Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 28.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 7725.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- Everbridge EVBG stock increased by 16.94% to $41.83. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 231.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares moved upwards by 14.41% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 80.6 million, which is 1402.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
- PagSeguro Digital PAGS shares moved upwards by 9.56% to $16.49. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares, making up 184.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Daqo New Energy DQ shares moved upwards by 9.31% to $72.76. Daqo New Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 224.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.
Losers
- Domo DOMO shares declined by 30.0% to $20.08 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 731.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $677.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Affirm Holdings AFRM shares decreased by 21.01% to $24.67. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 29.0 million, which is 189.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lantronix LTRX shares decreased by 15.97% to $6.37. As of 13:30 EST, Lantronix's stock is trading at a volume of 612.3K, which is 554.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $221.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares fell 14.49% to $1.3. Avaya Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 27.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 197.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.8 million.
- Couchbase BASE shares declined by 12.8% to $16.43. The current volume of 347.2K shares is 122.0% of Couchbase's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.9 million.
- Embark Technology EMBK stock decreased by 11.98% to $10.13. Embark Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 343.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 71.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $233.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
