12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- TDCX TDCX stock moved upwards by 23.2% to $10.26 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 436.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Snowflake SNOW shares rose 22.39% to $195.21. As of 13:30 EST, Snowflake's stock is trading at a volume of 17.2 million, which is 230.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares rose 19.68% to $1.52. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 56.1 million, which is 435.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.0 million.
- Agora API shares rose 13.1% to $4.58. As of 13:30 EST, Agora's stock is trading at a volume of 841.1K, which is 116.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $530.9 million.
- SRAX SRAX shares moved upwards by 12.38% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million.
- Axcelis Technologies ACLS stock rose 12.34% to $81.33. Trading volume for Axcelis Technologies's stock is 1.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 330.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
Losers
- WeTrade Group WETG stock decreased by 18.8% to $2.07 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, WeTrade Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 606.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $403.7 million.
- Splunk SPLK shares fell 11.87% to $97.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.0 million, which is 399.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Embark Technology EMBK stock declined by 9.14% to $11.14. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 266.7K, which is 56.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $256.5 million.
- Digital Ally DGLY shares fell 8.66% to $0.65. Trading volume for Digital Ally's stock is 400.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 112.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
- Zuora ZUO stock decreased by 7.38% to $8.29. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 127.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Core Scientific CORZ shares declined by 7.3% to $2.54. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.5 million, which is 50.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $907.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
