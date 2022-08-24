12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock increased by 38.6% to $30.49 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 401.8K shares, making up 316.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $559.5 million.
- Farfetch FTCH stock increased by 20.98% to $9.48. Farfetch's stock is trading at a volume of 36.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 335.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Peloton Interactive PTON stock moved upwards by 19.64% to $13.4. As of 13:30 EST, Peloton Interactive's stock is trading at a volume of 65.4 million, which is 543.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock moved upwards by 17.43% to $1.28. Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is trading at a volume of 538.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 30.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.
- ATRenew RERE stock moved upwards by 16.43% to $3.33. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 450.9K, which is 124.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $761.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Flexsteel Industries FLXS shares increased by 15.14% to $19.69. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 96.2K, which is 219.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Nordstrom JWN shares declined by 18.9% to $18.82 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.4 million shares, making up 548.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Citi Trends CTRN shares decreased by 18.29% to $24.98. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 641.4K shares, making up 192.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Wag Group PET shares declined by 13.06% to $5.66. As of 13:30 EST, Wag Group's stock is trading at a volume of 89.6K, which is 11.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.6 million.
- Caleres CAL stock declined by 13.0% to $25.92. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 190.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $952.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Trxade Health MEDS stock declined by 12.13% to $1.16. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 3319.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Advance Auto Parts AAP shares decreased by 9.43% to $180.28. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.5 million, which is 342.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
