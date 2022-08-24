12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Exela Technologies XELAP shares rose 22.4% to $5.57 during Wednesday's regular session.
- TDCX TDCX shares increased by 15.46% to $8.14. The current volume of 402.4K shares is 132.1% of TDCX's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- AmpliTech Gr AMPG stock increased by 14.4% to $2.45. As of 13:30 EST, AmpliTech Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 611.4K, which is 677.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock moved upwards by 11.68% to $2.69. The current volume of 153.9K shares is 63.9% of Applied Optoelectronics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.
- Cepton CPTN shares rose 10.21% to $1.51. Cepton's stock is trading at a volume of 211.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 29.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $234.9 million.
- Wrap Technologies WRAP shares rose 9.78% to $2.13. As of 13:30 EST, Wrap Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 306.1K, which is 46.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.4 million.
Losers
- ScanSource SCSC stock decreased by 16.4% to $28.55 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, ScanSource's stock is trading at a volume of 651.4K, which is 537.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $720.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- WeTrade Group WETG shares decreased by 15.84% to $2.71. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 1246.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $528.5 million.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares fell 10.13% to $1.33. Trading volume for Rockley Photonics Hldgs's stock is 395.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 43.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $172.8 million.
- Pagaya Technologies PGY stock fell 9.46% to $14.18. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 222.8K, which is 3.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.
- Cemtrex CETXP shares declined by 8.74% to $0.94.
- Aehr Test Systems AEHR stock decreased by 8.51% to $16.67. Trading volume for Aehr Test Systems's stock is 2.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 254.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
