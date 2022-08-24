Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Fanhua FANH shares rose 10.96% to $4.96 during Wednesday's regular session. Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 109.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 126.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $266.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kemper Corporation 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2062 KMPB shares increased by 5.67% to $24.94. As of 12:40 EST, Kemper Corporation 5.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2062's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2K, which is 6.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Lemonade LMND shares increased by 4.91% to $23.25. Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 597.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- BRP Group BRP stock increased by 3.52% to $31.39. Trading volume for BRP Group's stock is 80.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Conifer Holdings CNFR shares rose 3.1% to $1.94. As of 12:40 EST, Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3K, which is 7.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
- SelectQuote SLQT stock moved upwards by 2.95% to $1.74. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 307.8K, which is 21.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $287.8 million.
Losers
- FedNat Holding FNHC stock declined by 4.89% to $0.37 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 98.2K, which is 32.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Marpai MRAI shares fell 3.54% to $1.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 228.3K, which is 142.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
- Prudential PUK stock decreased by 2.53% to $21.99. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 438.1K shares, making up 65.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 billion.
- Unico American UNAM stock fell 2.11% to $1.63. The current volume of 2.8K shares is 32.8% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- Donegal Gr DGICB shares declined by 2.08% to $14.83. The current volume of 6.5K shares is 494.2% of Donegal Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $479.6 million.
- Midwest Holding MDWT stock fell 1.83% to $14.5. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1K shares, making up 36.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
