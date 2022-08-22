12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares increased by 12.8% to $0.97 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA shares increased by 7.67% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
- VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN shares moved upwards by 7.47% to $0.2. VistaGen Therapeutics's trading volume hit 1.9 million shares by close, accounting for 17.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million.
- Jaguar Health JAGX stock increased by 5.8% to $0.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 33.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Harvard Bioscience HBIO stock rose 5.67% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $139.4 million.
- SmileDirectClub SDC stock rose 5.1% to $1.44. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 312.3K shares, which is 7.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.4 million.
Losers
- Aspira Womens Health AWH shares decreased by 27.3% to $0.64 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 96.4K, accounting for 15.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million.
- Assertio Holdings ASRT shares fell 26.1% to $2.69. This security traded at a volume of 762.5K shares come close, making up 72.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.5 million.
- Moleculin Biotech MBRX shares declined by 9.68% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
- Calyxt CLXT shares fell 7.82% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock fell 7.33% to $0.33. AnPac Bio-Medical Science's trading volume hit 4.6 million shares by close, accounting for 751.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Pear Therapeutics PEAR shares fell 6.29% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $206.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.