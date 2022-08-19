12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Digital Brands Group DBGI stock rose 7.9% to $0.17 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Digital Brands Group's trading volume reached 2.3 million shares. This is 40.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Muscle Maker GRIL stock increased by 6.81% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Arcimoto FUV stock moved upwards by 5.24% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Lottery.com LTRY stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $0.5. This security traded at a volume of 251.1K shares come close, making up 29.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.
- Yoshitsu TKLF stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $60.1 million.
- Shift Technologies SFT stock rose 4.08% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.8 million.
Losers
- Secoo Holding SECO stock declined by 6.0% to $0.25 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 884.2K shares come close, making up 293.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares declined by 5.96% to $0.84. Trading volume for this security closed at 59.7K, accounting for 50.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Volcon VLCN stock decreased by 5.79% to $2.28. Volcon's trading volume hit 6.4 million shares by close, accounting for 486.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock declined by 5.08% to $10.47. Bed Bath & Beyond's trading volume hit 16.4 million shares by close, accounting for 54.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $837.1 million.
- China Liberal Education CLEU shares declined by 3.73% to $0.61. This security traded at a volume of 63.5K shares come close, making up 5.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- Vacasa VCSA shares decreased by 3.7% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.