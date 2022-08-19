11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ stock moved upwards by 14.6% to $1.49 during Friday's regular session. Mobiquity Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 13.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 3793.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB stock moved upwards by 14.4% to $40.5. Trading volume for Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs's stock is 66.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 114.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Tremor Intl TRMR stock increased by 10.19% to $8.86. Trading volume for Tremor Intl's stock is 318.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 167.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $654.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Troika Media Group TRKA shares rose 8.93% to $0.78. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 416.8K, which is 61.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million.
- Madison Square Garden MSGE shares rose 5.9% to $66.41. As of 13:30 EST, Madison Square Garden's stock is trading at a volume of 665.3K, which is 394.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares rose 5.35% to $2.99. Direct Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 70.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 5.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
Losers
- United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF stock declined by 25.9% to $20.38 during Friday's regular session.
- Lizhi LIZI shares decreased by 22.16% to $1.37. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 587.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vinco Ventures BBIG stock decreased by 20.35% to $1.16. Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 37.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 176.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $269.2 million.
- Bumble BMBL shares fell 11.62% to $27.77. As of 13:30 EST, Bumble's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 95.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- FuboTV FUBO shares decreased by 11.39% to $4.23. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.8 million shares, making up 82.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $783.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.