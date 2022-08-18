9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $21.5 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 557.5K, which is 179.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $407.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock rose 11.43% to $2.1. Trading volume for Eos Energy Enterprises's stock is 2.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 48.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $129.7 million.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW shares moved upwards by 9.51% to $2.3. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 254.3K shares, making up 576.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock increased by 8.44% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- LSI Industries LYTS stock moved upwards by 7.82% to $7.44. The current volume of 124.5K shares is 316.4% of LSI Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $198.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- HyreCar HYRE shares declined by 15.4% to $1.15 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for HyreCar's stock is 314.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 87.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Sidus Space SIDU shares fell 9.73% to $3.34. As of 13:30 EST, Sidus Space's stock is trading at a volume of 496.0K, which is 8.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Team TISI shares fell 8.83% to $1.4. The current volume of 896.6K shares is 70.2% of Team's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares declined by 8.79% to $3.01. Sentage Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 91.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 21.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
