12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares increased by 41.6% to $0.78 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 77.9 million shares is 4943.5% of Plus Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- Aclarion ACON shares rose 26.99% to $1.12. As of 13:30 EST, Aclarion's stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million, which is 1912.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Curis CRIS stock increased by 25.71% to $1.32. Curis's stock is trading at a volume of 67.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2299.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.1 million.
- Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares moved upwards by 24.19% to $1.54. Allarity Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1204.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
- Bone Biologics BBLG stock rose 24.11% to $1.75. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 77.6K, which is 406.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- Endo International ENDP shares moved upwards by 20.57% to $0.34. Endo International's stock is trading at a volume of 62.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 112.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million.
Losers
- Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock decreased by 41.2% to $4.49 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Blue Water Vaccines's stock is trading at a volume of 20.5 million, which is 451.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Unity Biotechnology UBX shares declined by 31.57% to $0.66. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 22.4 million, which is 890.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares decreased by 23.84% to $2.6. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 98.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $212.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Eargo EAR shares decreased by 17.26% to $2.59. The current volume of 18.2 million shares is 237.7% of Eargo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.0 million.
- Calliditas Therapeutics CALT shares fell 16.41% to $17.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $524.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock decreased by 16.19% to $0.46. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 154.4% of Ensysce Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
