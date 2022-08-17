12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Endo International ENDP stock moved upwards by 12.0% to $0.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Endo International's trading volume reached 49.5 million shares. This is 95.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.7 million.
- 89bio ETNB shares moved upwards by 11.39% to $5.28. At the close, 89bio's trading volume reached 62.3K shares. This is 13.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Cabaletta Bio CABA shares increased by 10.29% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares moved upwards by 8.62% to $4.03. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6 million shares, which is 24.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares moved upwards by 7.88% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
- Chembio Diagnostics CEMI shares increased by 7.16% to $0.87. At the close, Chembio Diagnostics's trading volume reached 382.0K shares. This is 38.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
Losers
- Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares decreased by 17.3% to $6.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Blue Water Vaccines's trading volume reached 6.9 million shares. This is 317.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH shares fell 9.1% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Durect DRRX stock decreased by 6.81% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.6 million.
- WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock declined by 5.48% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock decreased by 5.11% to $5.2. This security traded at a volume of 4.0 million shares come close, making up 107.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Cidara Therapeutics CDTX stock decreased by 4.99% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.
