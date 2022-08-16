11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock moved upwards by 28.6% to $2.92 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, JE Cleantech Hldgs's trading volume reached 863.4K shares. This is 138.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- Wilhelmina International WHLM shares increased by 10.89% to $5.8. Wilhelmina International's trading volume hit 74.7K shares by close, accounting for 475.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock increased by 6.71% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares increased by 5.57% to $3.6. Greenwave Tech Solns's trading volume hit 56.5K shares by close, accounting for 35.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares increased by 5.19% to $0.36. Trading volume for this security closed at 63.0K, accounting for 6.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Applied UV AUVI shares moved upwards by 5.11% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Pineapple Energy PEGY shares fell 4.8% to $3.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock decreased by 4.07% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Team TISI stock decreased by 2.99% to $1.3. Team's trading volume hit 396.9K shares by close, accounting for 32.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Energy Focus EFOI stock fell 2.6% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Markforged Holding MKFG stock decreased by 2.55% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $576.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
