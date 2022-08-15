12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- MiNK Therapeutics INKT shares moved upwards by 92.2% to $3.29 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, MiNK Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 3237.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Viridian Therapeutics VRDN shares rose 55.87% to $22.96. Viridian Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 10.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 3127.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $641.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock increased by 33.47% to $0.7. The current volume of 55.9 million shares is 66804.3% of Plus Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- Terns Pharma TERN stock increased by 32.28% to $4.0. As of 13:30 EST, Terns Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 1342.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.3 million.
- Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares moved upwards by 21.46% to $2.58. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 186.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Babylon Holdings BBLN stock rose 20.3% to $0.92. The current volume of 894.6K shares is 85.8% of Babylon Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $389.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- IDEAYA Biosciences IDYA stock fell 34.5% to $10.25 during Monday's regular session. IDEAYA Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 602.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $396.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Gelesis Holdings GLS shares declined by 18.41% to $1.33. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 90.3K, which is 82.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD shares decreased by 16.41% to $4.39. MyMD Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 325.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 150.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.0 million.
- LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC shares fell 14.75% to $0.53. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 372.6K shares, making up 160.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Sensus Healthcare SRTS stock fell 13.97% to $12.88. Sensus Healthcare's stock is trading at a volume of 998.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 412.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $213.2 million.
- PLx Pharma PLXP shares decreased by 13.36% to $1.42. Trading volume for PLx Pharma's stock is 792.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 361.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.