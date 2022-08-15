Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 2.62% to $11.92 Monday morning. The company announced subscriber data and new features to their Snapchat+ service.

What Happened?

Snap says it’s been just over six weeks since the company launched Snapchat+ and the company says there are over 1 million paying subscribers.

The company Monday announced 4 new features to the service- including priority story replies, post view emoji, new bitmoji backgrounds and new app icons.

Per Snap, available for $3.99/month, Snapchatters can enable Snapchat+ anytime by visiting their Profile. Snap says the company will continue to drop more features in the coming months.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Snap has a 52-week high of $83.34 and a 52-week low of $9.34.