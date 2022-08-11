12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Larimar Therapeutics LRMR shares rose 51.5% to $3.0 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 950.6K shares come close, making up 2686.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares moved upwards by 24.5% to $1.27. At the close, Neoleukin Therapeutics's trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 874.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock moved upwards by 13.13% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- T2 Biosystems TTOO stock rose 9.77% to $0.22. This security traded at a volume of 60.1 million shares come close, making up 316.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.
- Galera Therapeutics GRTX shares rose 9.55% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- GlycoMimetics GLYC stock rose 8.28% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million.
Losers
- Co-Diagnostics CODX stock fell 35.1% to $4.19 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 501.1K shares come close, making up 93.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Illumina ILMN shares fell 16.89% to $189.04. Illumina's trading volume hit 711.3K shares by close, accounting for 51.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares fell 16.51% to $0.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 18.6 million, accounting for 873.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- PolarityTE PTE shares declined by 13.59% to $1.4. This security traded at a volume of 123.6K shares come close, making up 7.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC stock decreased by 11.04% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN stock fell 10.52% to $0.16. At the close, VistaGen Therapeutics's trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 31.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
