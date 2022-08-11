12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Addvantage Technologies AEY stock increased by 45.4% to $2.05 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2 million, accounting for 8437.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- Payoneer Global PAYO shares moved upwards by 19.54% to $6.79. At the close, Payoneer Global's trading volume reached 705.2K shares. This is 18.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Toast TOST shares moved upwards by 10.74% to $20.1. Toast's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 20.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs ALJJ shares rose 9.81% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million.
- SemiLEDs LEDS shares moved upwards by 5.82% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
- Quantum QMCO stock increased by 4.94% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.0 million.
Losers
- CS Disco LAW shares declined by 27.5% to $21.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Olo OLO stock decreased by 25.56% to $9.67. Trading volume for this security closed at 68.2K, accounting for 4.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI shares decreased by 18.43% to $2.48. Trading volume for this security closed at 61.5K, accounting for 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Expensify EXFY shares fell 17.7% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Dave DAVE shares fell 16.05% to $0.72. At the close, Dave's trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. This is 26.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Innodata INOD stock declined by 12.75% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
