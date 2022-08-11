12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Digital Media Solns DMS shares rose 109.3% to $2.47 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 13.6 million, which is 25920.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- AST SpaceMobile ASTS stock rose 26.52% to $11.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 5.7 million, which is 697.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $606.4 million.
- Direct Digital Holdings DRCT stock rose 25.09% to $3.19. As of 13:31 EST, Direct Digital Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 21.2 million, which is 2294.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Fluent FLNT shares rose 17.56% to $1.74. As of 13:31 EST, Fluent's stock is trading at a volume of 303.8K, which is 97.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- FuboTV FUBO stock rose 13.41% to $4.36. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.3 million shares, making up 139.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $806.9 million.
- Super League Gaming SLGG stock increased by 12.74% to $1.15. Trading volume for Super League Gaming's stock is 468.5K as of 13:31 EST. This is 309.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF stock decreased by 24.4% to $20.97 during Thursday's regular session.
- Outbrain OB stock decreased by 21.63% to $5.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 783.2K, which is 198.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Starry Group Holdings STRY stock decreased by 17.24% to $3.17. Starry Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 385.7K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 50.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $527.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- AirNet Technology ANTE shares fell 15.7% to $1.02. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 128.2K shares, making up 1033.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
- Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ shares fell 9.86% to $1.28. Trading volume for Mobiquity Technologies's stock is 123.7K as of 13:31 EST. This is 34.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Motorsport Games MSGM shares fell 9.64% to $0.62. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 93.3K shares, making up 146.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
