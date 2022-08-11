12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock increased by 53.7% to $3.92 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.3 million, which is 268.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $339.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- T2 Biosystems TTOO shares rose 42.53% to $0.23. As of 13:31 EST, T2 Biosystems's stock is trading at a volume of 391.3 million, which is 2056.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX shares moved upwards by 35.32% to $0.61. Nymox Pharmaceutical's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 253.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.
- Absci ABSI shares increased by 32.72% to $5.57. Trading volume for Absci's stock is 12.6 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 3028.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- UpHealth UPH shares moved upwards by 27.35% to $0.88. UpHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 274.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.1 million.
- Inotiv NOTV stock increased by 24.45% to $25.8. Inotiv's stock is trading at a volume of 369.4K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 145.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $658.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Athenex ATNX shares decreased by 49.4% to $0.56 during Thursday's regular session. Athenex's stock is trading at a volume of 18.8 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 1295.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million.
- Invitae NVTA stock decreased by 43.69% to $4.86. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 93.4 million, which is 683.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Seer SEER shares declined by 23.9% to $10.13. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 373.5K shares, making up 96.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- AlloVir ALVR shares declined by 23.41% to $6.59. Trading volume for AlloVir's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 211.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $613.7 million.
- Hyperfine HYPR shares fell 22.7% to $1.44. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 474.0K shares, making up 232.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares decreased by 17.83% to $9.12. As of 13:31 EST, Rani Therapeutics Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 103.5K, which is 242.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $223.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
