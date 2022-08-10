12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Invitae NVTA shares moved upwards by 65.4% to $3.79 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 54.8 million, which is 539.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $868.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI stock rose 47.29% to $1.09. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 990.8K shares, making up 145.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- OraSure Technologies OSUR shares rose 28.55% to $4.1. Trading volume for OraSure Technologies's stock is 5.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 393.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $297.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gemini Therapeutics GMTX shares increased by 27.88% to $2.0. As of 13:30 EST, Gemini Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 845.1K, which is 556.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.2 million.
- Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares rose 26.23% to $0.97. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 28.2 million shares, making up 1558.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.0 million.
- Seer SEER stock moved upwards by 24.53% to $12.79. Seer's stock is trading at a volume of 387.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 100.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $798.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Singular Genomics Sys OMIC stock decreased by 37.5% to $2.78 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 823.7K, which is 231.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- IsoPlexis ISO shares decreased by 30.67% to $2.08. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 287.4K, which is 413.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- VYNE Therapeutics VYNE stock fell 27.13% to $0.29. As of 13:30 EST, VYNE Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million, which is 1276.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- OptimizeRx OPRX stock decreased by 26.93% to $16.26. Trading volume for OptimizeRx's stock is 952.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 500.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $295.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX stock fell 23.57% to $27.52. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 110.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO shares fell 20.22% to $4.79. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 156.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $619.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.