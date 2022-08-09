12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- BBQ Hldgs BBQ stock rose 46.1% to $17.14 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 4826.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $184.3 million.
- RumbleON RMBL stock increased by 18.34% to $24.19. RumbleON's stock is trading at a volume of 258.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 125.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $400.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Tuesday Morning TUEM shares moved upwards by 16.33% to $0.42. As of 13:30 EST, Tuesday Morning's stock is trading at a volume of 40.0 million, which is 2122.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
- Horizon Global HZN stock rose 14.17% to $1.6. The current volume of 89.1K shares is 243.7% of Horizon Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Kidpik PIK shares increased by 12.92% to $2.36. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 148.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ shares increased by 12.85% to $2.72. Trading volume for Boqii Holding's stock is 553.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 181.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.
Losers
- Vroom VRM shares decreased by 36.2% to $1.57 during Tuesday's regular session. Vroom's stock is trading at a volume of 27.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 144.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Superior Group of Cos SGC stock decreased by 25.22% to $13.97. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 118.4K shares, making up 405.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Workhorse Gr WKHS stock decreased by 20.7% to $3.54. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.5 million, which is 117.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $579.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Shift Technologies SFT stock decreased by 20.53% to $1.22. Shift Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 81.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock fell 19.83% to $9.15. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 58.7 million shares, making up 503.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $731.4 million.
- Beachbody Co BODY shares declined by 18.33% to $1.31. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 520.3K, which is 42.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $408.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
