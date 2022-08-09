11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Edgio EGIO stock increased by 19.75% to $3.37. Edgio's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 292.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $736.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ComSovereign Holding COMSP stock increased by 18.09% to $2.48.
- SilverSun Technologies SSNT shares rose 17.73% to $3.69. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 861.7K shares, making up 2375.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- StarTek SRT stock moved upwards by 17.37% to $3.85. As of 13:30 EST, StarTek's stock is trading at a volume of 222.8K, which is 254.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Qualys QLYS shares rose 12.23% to $143.03. As of 13:30 EST, Qualys's stock is trading at a volume of 567.2K, which is 150.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- AMTD Digital HKD shares decreased by 49.4% to $205.0 during Tuesday's regular session. AMTD Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 59.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 6.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 billion.
- Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock decreased by 37.15% to $0.7. The current volume of 34.5 million shares is 450.8% of Avaya Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $60.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Turtle Beach HEAR stock fell 32.62% to $9.42. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 340.0% of Turtle Beach's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $155.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO stock fell 28.18% to $5.66. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 463.7% of Bonso Electronics Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
- Iveda Solutions IVDA stock decreased by 24.72% to $1.34. The current volume of 791.4K shares is 237.2% of Iveda Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- TaskUs TASK stock declined by 23.39% to $17.95. TaskUs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 288.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
