12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- BIMI Intl Medical BIMI stock moved upwards by 90.8% to $1.17 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, BIMI Intl Medical's trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 156.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- GoodRx Holdings GDRX shares increased by 49.74% to $11.62. At the close, GoodRx Holdings's trading volume reached 2.8 million shares. This is 130.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Biophytis BPTS shares moved upwards by 26.6% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
- Verona Pharma VRNA stock increased by 23.02% to $8.55. The company's market cap stands at $516.1 million.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares rose 17.68% to $1.93. Clearside Biomedical's trading volume hit 130.3K shares by close, accounting for 79.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.0 million.
- Mersana Therapeutics MRSN shares increased by 15.8% to $6.08. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 87.4K shares, which is 6.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $589.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Cormedix CRMD shares fell 59.0% to $3.08 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 738.4K shares, which is 167.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.4 million.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock declined by 34.49% to $0.38. At the close, Aytu BioPharma's trading volume reached 589.7K shares. This is 123.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- Novavax NVAX shares decreased by 31.53% to $39.2. Novavax's trading volume hit 3.2 million shares by close, accounting for 45.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Quanterix QTRX shares declined by 27.29% to $11.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $442.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Eargo EAR shares fell 27.01% to $1.0. At the close, Eargo's trading volume reached 10.8 million shares. This is 302.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- DermTech DMTK stock declined by 17.32% to $6.97. Trading volume for this security closed at 63.2K, accounting for 6.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $208.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
