12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Karuna Therapeutics KRTX shares increased by 63.5% to $229.46 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 1079.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- CinCor Pharma CINC stock moved upwards by 52.83% to $35.84. CinCor Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1269.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB shares increased by 42.42% to $1.88. Trading volume for Connect Biopharma Hldgs's stock is 5.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1414.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.4 million.
- Surgalign Holdings SRGA shares moved upwards by 38.14% to $5.53. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 724.7K shares, making up 133.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
- Aileron Therapeutics ALRN stock moved upwards by 19.18% to $0.2. Trading volume for Aileron Therapeutics's stock is 4.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 711.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Aptinyx APTX shares increased by 16.55% to $0.6. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 475.2K, which is 148.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA shares decreased by 33.2% to $23.85 during Monday's regular session. Reata Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 667.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $869.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD shares declined by 14.08% to $1.44. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 88.6% of Aethlon Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
- GH Research GHRS stock decreased by 13.55% to $13.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $710.6 million.
- Clovis Oncology CLVS shares decreased by 13.26% to $1.44. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.4 million, which is 41.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- G1 Therapeutics GTHX stock fell 13.07% to $11.31. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 198.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- AlerisLife ALR stock fell 12.87% to $1.49. The current volume of 212.5K shares is 196.0% of AlerisLife's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
