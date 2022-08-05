12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares increased by 54.3% to $0.51 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 63.7 million shares is 16959.7% of Marker Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $42.5 million.
- Athenex ATNX stock moved upwards by 50.75% to $0.95. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.1 million shares, making up 997.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $115.4 million.
- Progyny PGNY shares rose 40.24% to $41.75. Progyny's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 297.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Global Blood Therapeutics GBT shares rose 36.77% to $65.64. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.1 million shares, making up 553.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- GH Research GHRS shares rose 27.28% to $15.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $805.8 million.
- Selecta Biosciences SELB stock moved upwards by 27.12% to $2.39. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares, making up 227.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock fell 58.0% to $5.91 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Quoin Pharmaceuticals's stock is 11.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 362.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Health Catalyst HCAT shares decreased by 36.29% to $11.64. Health Catalyst's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 546.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $630.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Exagen XGN stock declined by 22.72% to $6.42. Exagen's stock is trading at a volume of 60.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 105.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Heart Test Laboratories HSCS shares decreased by 18.31% to $2.21. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 712.3K, which is 61.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock declined by 15.56% to $3.04. As of 13:30 EST, Cognition Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 462.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.6 million.
- Definitive Healthcare DH stock fell 15.28% to $24.85. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 225.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
