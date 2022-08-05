12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Pineapple Energy PEGY shares increased by 53.0% to $3.81 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 29.1 million, which is 29566.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
- Highway Holdings HIHO shares moved upwards by 30.9% to $2.39. Trading volume for Highway Holdings's stock is 3.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 32926.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock moved upwards by 21.19% to $4.46. The current volume of 10.8 million shares is 4256.4% of Staffing 360 Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- ATIF Holdings ATIF stock moved upwards by 17.73% to $2.19. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 102.0K shares, making up 1410.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs CLWT shares moved upwards by 17.42% to $1.55. Euro Tech Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 152.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 567.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- Stem STEM shares increased by 15.24% to $14.21. The current volume of 5.7 million shares is 149.1% of Stem's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Hyzon Motors HYZN stock declined by 37.7% to $2.8 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Hyzon Motors's stock is trading at a volume of 14.8 million, which is 798.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $693.6 million.
- Astra Space ASTR stock declined by 18.04% to $1.29. Astra Space's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 143.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $343.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- American Rebel Holdings AREB shares decreased by 16.48% to $0.72. The current volume of 441.9K shares is 33.3% of American Rebel Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST).
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares fell 15.63% to $6.91. Virgin Galactic Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 13.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 155.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Tutor Perini TPC shares fell 12.56% to $7.91. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 832.3K shares, making up 339.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $404.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Mueller Water Products MWA shares fell 11.55% to $11.61. Trading volume for Mueller Water Products's stock is 877.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 100.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
